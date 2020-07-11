Kolkata

IIT-Bhubaneswar exam results out

IIT-Bhubaneswar, which was among the first institutes to conduct online examinations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, concluded the process by declaring end-semester examinations.

“It is gratifying that the institute could fully organise the lectures and laboratory sessions without any loss, the students have fully earned their degree as per the IIT standards by appearing in conventional examinations using online mode,” said R.V. Rajakumar, Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar

Of the 448 students who participated in online examinations, 385 cleared their end-semester examinations. Encouraged by 100% participation in online examinations, the IIT-Bhubaneswar has scheduled comprehensive online examinations for junior students from July 22.

