Ignoring fellow passengers in public transport can have a psychological impact, finds study

November 28, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Kolkata

A recent study by two women professors of psychology in Kolkata says that the lack of communication between passengers these days in public transport — with each surfing their own phones or maintaining personal privacy — is having an impact on mental health.

Auditi Pramanik and Soma Saha, who are assistant professors at the Amity University in the city, and who conducted the study over the period of a year, found that co-passengers — who always shared not just physical space but also conversations, experiences, and even brief friendships — were now becoming isolated within their own bubbles due to personalised entertainment, noise-cancelling headphones, and increasing emphasis on individual privacy.

“At its core, this shift is emblematic of a broader trend towards individualism and the prioritization of personal space. While there’s a notable upside to this shift, such as the comfort and perceived safety in maintaining one’s personal space, the psychological downsides are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore,” the study says.

“Primarily, the growing isolation on public transport has implications for our mental well-being. Our brain is wired to connect, and social interactions — even brief ones — have been shown to boost mood and mental health. When these basic interactions wane, individuals may feel a sense of isolation that psychologists have termed ‘lonely in a crowd’. This can exacerbate feelings of depression and anxiety. There’s also mounting evidence that chronic loneliness can lead to more severe health issues, including cardiovascular diseases and impaired cognitive function,” it observes.

Dr. Pramanik told The Hindu that the idea for the project struck her because she’s herself a daily user of public transport and she found that while there were works done in European countries related to public transport, there was almost nothing in India. Soon, Dr. Saha joined her.

Dr. Saha said reduced interaction did have its benefits, particularly in cities, where avoiding conversations with strangers can sometimes be the safer choice. “For many, isolation provides a much-needed break, a momentary respite from the social demands of modern life. It allows for introspection, personal planning, and even creative thinking, a time to decompress before diving back into the hustle,” she said.

“But,” Dr. Pramanik said, “by losing opportunities for casual conversations, even with strangers, we’re losing out on valuable cognitive stimulation, which is essential for mental acuity and long-term mental health. The vanishing co-passenger concept can further contribute to a broader societal disconnect.”

“Striking a balance between solitude and sociability might just be the key to a healthier, happier commuting experience. The next time you find yourself on a train, a bus, or any form of public transport, maybe take a moment to look up from your screen. A simple smile or a brief chat could go a long way in bringing back the lost art of being a co-passenger,” Dr. Saha added.