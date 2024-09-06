Kolkata doctor rape and murder: If you have any evidence, please come forward, victim’s mother appeals to people

The mother of the female doctor who was raped and murdered in Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 wrote a tribute letter to her daughter’s teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also made a fervent appeal to the healthcare community to stand by the family in its quest for justice. In the letter, she accused the hospital authorities and the State government of tampering with evidence, and implored people to come forward if they had any information that might help her daughter get justice.

Childhood dream

Paying respects to all her daughter’s teachers, the victim’s mother wrote: “It was her childhood dream to become a doctor and you all [her teachers] steered her closer to her dream. My daughter would say she did not seek wealth, she only wished to have degrees to her name and the opportunity to treat ailing patients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the moving letter, the mother mentioned that her daughter served ailing people till her last breath.

“On Thursday as well, she left home and treated many people before she was murdered mercilessly. Her dreams were brutally smothered to death, and her wish to become an MD gold medallist will now remain unfulfilled,” she wrote. She added that even after such a heinous crime, hospital authorities and State administration were quick to tamper with the evidence.

“This is a mother’s ardent request to all healthcare workers, teachers and Health Department officials. If you have any piece of information or evidence, please come forward. The silence of virtuous people gives courage to wrongdoers,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She signed off saying that she hopes her daughter will get justice.

Protests continue

Amid the continuing protests across West Bengal for justice, the victim’s parents and family members on Wednesday alleged that the Divisional Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, had come to their house and offered money even as the body of their daughter was lying at home.

However, the Trinamool Congress said on Thursday (September 6, 2024) that the family, in an earlier video, had denied that any money was offered. The bereaved parents then clarified that they were “under pressure” to record the video because they were told that “upsetting” the police would not help them get justice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.