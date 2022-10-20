ICC poll: Sourav deprived to secure someone else's interests, claims Mamata

Ms. Banerjee wondered why Ganguly was not given a second term as Board of Control for Cricket in India chief even though Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Son Jay Shah was allowed a similar second stint as BCCI secretary.

Ms. Banerjee wondered why Ganguly was not given a second term as Board of Control for Cricket in India chief even though Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Son Jay Shah was allowed a similar second stint as BCCI secretary.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted her guns on the BJP-led Central government for allegedly depriving former Indian cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly by not nominating him for the ICC chairman's post, terming it an act of "shameless political vendetta".

Ms. Banerjee, who said she would have spoken out on the issue even if master cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar or Mohammad Azharuddin were similarly deprived, alleged that Ganguly was robbed of the chance to fight the election to "secure someone else's interests".

"Why was he not sent to ICC? It is to secure someone's interest (in the cricket board). They have kept the position vacant so that someone else can contest. I had spoken to various BJP leaders, but he was not allowed. He has been deprived. This is a shameful political vendetta," she told reporters here.

Earlier this week, the TMC boss expressed shock over Ganguly's "removal" as BCCI President and had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention so that the former India captain is allowed to contest the elections for International Cricket Council head.

"The BJP is depriving those who have brought laurels to the country for its own selfish motive. Had it been Sachin Tendulkar or Azharuddin, I would have supported them too in the interest of sports," said Ms. Banerjee who was union minister of state for sports in the early '90s.

Ms. Banerjee wondered why Ganguly was not given a second term as Board of Control for Cricket in India chief even though Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Son Jay Shah was allowed a similar second stint as BCCI secretary.

"If Sourav Ganguly's tenure ends as BCCI President, then Jay Shah's tenure should end too. I see cricket as India, not anything else. Sourav is a decent fellow and hence is not saying anything," she said.

Later, addressing a programme in the city, she claimed had India contested, it would have won the ICC chairman’s post.

"Those who are eligible to contest were not allowed to file nomination. It has been done to secure the post for someone. I feel ashamed because of such cheap politics that is at play," Ms. Banerjee said.

Roger Binny, a 1983 World Cup-winning squad member, has been elected as the 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), taking over from Ganguly. However, the sports body's AGM on Tuesday concluded without discussing the ICC election.

Rejecting Ms. Banerjee’s claim, the West Bengal BJP said the CM is trying to politicise the issue and stoke ‘Bengali sentiment’ over Ganguly.

"There is no politics in it, but she is trying to find one. She is insulting not only Sourav Ganguly but also Roger Binny, a member of the world cup-winning team. The BCCI is an autonomous body, unlike sports bodies in West Bengal, which the TMC leaders are helming," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

The saffron camp had earlier asked her to appoint Ganguly as the state's brand ambassador replacing Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan if she was "so concerned" about Ganguly.

The TMC had earlier accused the BJP of "trying to humiliate" the former Indian skipper as it failed to induct him into the saffron party.

At one time, it was rumoured that BJP wanted to rope in Ganguly as the party’s face in Bengal, as it was looking for a way to counter Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's charisma.

However, the master cricketer has steered away from politics, confining himself to cricket administration till now.