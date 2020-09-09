‘I acted within limited discretionary powers’

Rajasthan Guv. on Assembly session

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday said he had acted within his “limited discretionary powers” under the Constitution while dealing with the deadlock with the State government over calling the Assembly session in July. Mr. Mishra denied that he had acted under pressure from anyone during the political crisis.

Mr. Mishra, who has completed one year in office as the Governor, had turned down three recommendations of the State Cabinet for convening the Assembly session, while insisting on a 21-day notice.

Mr. Mishra said at a virtual press conference here that he had exercised his discretion under Article 163 (2) of the Constitution to protect the legislators and the Assembly staff against the risk of infection. “I allowed the session to go ahead when I received a convincing reply from the government... I was under no pressure other than that of the Constitution.” He said he was working in the State’s interest as per the constitutional provisions with the emphasis on all-round development of Rajasthan.