Kolkata

Husband, wife to take oath together as judges

more-in

A husband-wife duo is set to take oath together as judges at the Punjab and Haryana High Court soon.

Six judicial officers of the Punjab and Haryana HC are slated to become judges after promotion on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium. Among them are Vivek Puri and Archana Puri, both Punjab Superior Judicial Service Officers.

While Mr. Vivek is posted as district and sessions judge at Mohali in Punjab, Ms. Archana is a presiding officer at State Transport Appellate Tribunal (Punjab) and Food Safety Appellate Tribunal (Punjab).

This is probably the first time that a married couple would take oath together after elevation.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kolkata
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 29, 2019 3:09:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/husband-wife-to-take-oath-together-as-judges/article29545089.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY