Husband, wife to take oath together as judges

A husband-wife duo is set to take oath together as judges at the Punjab and Haryana High Court soon.

Six judicial officers of the Punjab and Haryana HC are slated to become judges after promotion on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium. Among them are Vivek Puri and Archana Puri, both Punjab Superior Judicial Service Officers.

While Mr. Vivek is posted as district and sessions judge at Mohali in Punjab, Ms. Archana is a presiding officer at State Transport Appellate Tribunal (Punjab) and Food Safety Appellate Tribunal (Punjab).

This is probably the first time that a married couple would take oath together after elevation.