Hunger situation in West Bengal critical, finds survey

Kolkata

13 December 2020 02:10 IST

Of the respondents, 18.7% have gone to bed hungry in last 30 days, 44% have to borrow more for food

At a time when the West Bengal government has started a major public outreach campaign, Duare sarkar, a survey on the issue of hunger and food security by the Right to Food Campaign, a network of organisations, has revealed that the food situation in the State remains critical.

“About 18.7% have gone to bed hungry in the last 30 days in West Bengal and 44% are reporting that they have to borrow more to meet their food needs,” a statement issued by the Right to Food Campaign said.

The study was carried out by 100 enumerators from 20 civil society organisations, while trade unions and NGOs were involved in conducting this survey with 2,906 vulnerable households spreading over 21 districts of Bengal. It is also part of a larger survey conducted across 11 States of India: Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The study was carried in October and November, and the enumerators checked people’s access to food before and after the lockdown.

“The important question is, will the mere filling up of forms under the Bengal government’s Duare sarkar scheme fill people’s stomachs if there are no foodgrains to back up the new ration cards that are issued? Will the State government provide work to all those who fill up application forms for work and for new job cards without augmenting the financial resources available for the 100 days programme?” asked Anuradha Talwar, a member of Right to Food Campaign, who played a crucial part in the survey.

Ms. Talwar also added that five kg of free ration under the PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana) to 62% of households covered under the National Food Security Act in West Bengal has been discontinued since December, despite a huge stock with the Centre, which will further lead to distress.

The study also pointed out that 68% report a fall in consumption of pulses, 69% a decrease in consumption of vegetables, 66% a drop in consumption of wheat and rice, and 80% a decline in consumption of non-vegetarian food (egg, meat, fish) in the last 30 days.

The study further revealed that another deprivation in West Bengal has been the theft of food from children, and pregnant and lactating mothers.

“A closer look at the midday meal scheme and integrated child development services (ICDS) has shown that children, and pregnant and lactating women have been distributed potatoes and rice mainly after the lockdown. The shortfall between what they should have received in schools and what they actually got in West Bengal is almost 17,000 tonnes of foodgrains amounting to ₹269 crore,” the statement issued by the Right to Food Campaign said.

The one positive thing which the study found is (unlike other States that have been part of the national study) 90% of the participants in West Bengal hunger watch felt that they did not face any discrimination while accessing food/work services due to their social identities.