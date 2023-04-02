HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Howrah’s Kazipara, Shibpur limp back to normalcy after clashes

A decision to revoke the suspension of internet services in and around the area will be taken after evaluating the situation.

April 02, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - Howrah (W.B.)

PTI
Police personnel stand guard following a clash that broke out during the Ram Navami procession, at Shibpur, in Howrah

Police personnel stand guard following a clash that broke out during the Ram Navami procession, at Shibpur, in Howrah | Photo Credit: ANI

Life in Howrah’s Shibpur and Kazipara area, which witnessed clashes during a Ramnavami procession, is limping back to normalcy, a senior police officer said.

Markets were open and vehicles plied on roads on Sunday, even as prohibitory order was still in force, the police officer said.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel conducted route marches for area domination as state CID officers continued their probe into Thursday’s vandalism, the police officer said.

ALSO READ
Prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Howrah

A decision to revoke the suspension of internet services in and around the area will be taken after evaluating the situation, he said.

“Things are normal and there was no incident of law and order concern in the last 24 hours. However, we will continue with the prohibitory order and a decision on lifting of internet service suspension will be taken later. Police deployment will continue for the time being. We will not take any chance,” the IPS officer told PTI.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town.

ALSO READ
"Law and order have collapsed": BJP's Bengal chief slams Mamata after party worker shot dead

Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars, including a few police vehicles, were set on fire.

Police personnel deployed in the area were pelted with stones on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services were suspended.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday alleged that the BJP and other right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Howrah's Kazipara area during a procession on Ram Navami.

The BJP denied the allegations of Banerjee and instead demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose over the violence during a Ram Navami procession in Howrah and took stock of the situation.

Shah also spoke to BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar in this connection.

Related Topics

Kolkata / West Bengal / religious conflict

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.