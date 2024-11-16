 />
Howrah Bridge to be closed for a few hours to prepare safety audit

The iconic 82-year-old structure will be fully closed both ways for all types of vehicular movement from 11.30 p.m. on Saturday (November 16, 2024) to 4.30 p.m. on Sunday (August 17, 2024)

Published - November 16, 2024 04:40 am IST - KOLKATA

Shiv Sahay Singh
A file photo of Howrah Bridge

A file photo of Howrah Bridge | Photo Credit: PTI

The iconic Howrah Bridge connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah will be “fully closed” for vehicular transport from Saturday (November 16, 2024) night to Sunday (November 17, 2024) morning for a safety and health audit of the structure.

“Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) will be fully closed (both ways) for all types of vehicular movement from 2330 hrs. of 16.11.2024 to 0430 hrs. of 17.11.2024 in connection with the comprehensive health check-up of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge),” said a press statement by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata.

The health audit is aimed at increasing the lifespan of the bridge.

The SPMPT has engaged RITES, as an expert agency deployed for comprehensive health study of Howrah Bridge. “Last health check up of Rabindra Setu was conducted in 1983-1988 after continuous service of the bridge for 40 years,” the statement added.

Rathendra Raman, Chairman, SPMPT said that to ensure its continued strength and durability, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata is conducting the comprehensive health check-up of the bridge in coordination with the police officials.

Authorities of SPMPT have been concerned about the safety of the 82-year-old balanced cantilever bridge, construction of which was completed in 1942.

The port officials had said last year that IIT-Madras’s National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) was engaged for the health check-up of the structure.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.