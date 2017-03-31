How Kolkata’s collapsed flyover altered lives forever

A year after the collapse of the central Kolkata flyover, nothing has changed on Vivekananda Road where the under-construction flyover caved in. The vehicles are fast disappearing into two giant, black cavities — the two ends of the flyover, facing each other — which are yet to be dismantled as the government is awaiting instructions from a technical committee to remove the remnants. Even one of the arms of a pier-cap of the flyover, stretched over the balcony of house number 25A, is yet to be removed.

But many things have changed in the narrow alleys near here, an erstwhile world of palaces belonging to the 18th century zamindars of Bengal, adjacent to Vivekananda Road. In one of the bylanes, located in a zaminder’s courtyard with a multitude of tenants, stands a dilapidated building with dimly lit corridors, housing at least a dozen mid-sized apartments on each floor. In one such apartment resides a 75-year-old timber merchant, Jagdish Prasad Kandoi, originally from Churu in Rajasthan. He lost his only son Ajay Kumar, and his daughter-in-law Sarita, in the flyover collapse.

“My son used to manage our business,” said Mr. Kandoi, who is acutely afflicted by arthritis. On the living room wall behind him are photographs of Ajay and Sarita, between B&W pictures of Mr. Kandoi’s parents. The deaths have completely changed the life of Nikhil, Ajay Kumar’s youngest son.

“He left his studies to help me in work,” Mr. Kandoi said. For Dhiman Dutta, 19, a second year undergraduate student , life changed equally dramatically. Last year, soon after his father Tapan Dutta died while crossing the flyover, Dhiman told The Hindu that he would like to pursue a career in acting. A year later, his priorities have changed as he has been given a job in the State’s Disaster Management Department.

“I can’t afford to chase an uncertain career in films,” he said, sitting next to his 89-year-old grandfather. The family received a compensation of ₹5 lakh.

“But will it bring the person back?” asks 60-year-old Malti Mali. Her husband, Gulab Chandra Mali, ran a small shop in front of a Kali temple on Vivekananda Road. He was in the shop when the bridge collapsed and the scheduled wedding of their only son Vikas was cancelled. Vikas got a job in the Disaster Management Department as well, and now pillion rides with Sanjiv Biswakarma to his workplace. Mr. Biswakarma’s father succumbed to his injuries from the flyover’s collapse, too. Unanimously, the families demand removal of the rest of the flyover.

Back in the main thoroughfare on Vivekananda Road, Bapi Das, a public works contractor who has been campaigning for the removal of the flyover, was busy arguing with his co-activists about the exact timing of the collapse.

“Exactly at the time, we will observe a minute’s silence on Friday, followed by a rally in the area. Our only demand is to remove the remnants of the dead bridge,” he said.He regretted that no one has been convicted in one of the city’s worst civic disasters.