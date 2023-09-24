HamberMenu
 House help arrested for death of elderly women at Baguiati

 It was several days after the death that the family, while watching the CCTV footage, noticed that the house help was torturing the senior citizen

September 24, 2023 06:32 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

About 11 days after the death of an elderly woman at Baguiati in Kolkata, the Bidhannagar City Police has arrested the house help. The 70-year-old woman, who was paralysed for the past seven years passed away on September 11 . It was only several days after the death that the family, while watching the CCTV footage, noticed that the house help was torturing the senior citizen. The CCTV footage showed that the house help was not only slapping the elderly woman but covering her face with a blanket.

 “The family did not suspect anything suspicious and cremated the body. The family saw the CCTV footage on September 18 and informed Baguiati police station,” Aishwarya Sagar, DCP Airport, Bidhannagar City Police told journalists. Ms. Sagar said that arrest was carried out within two hours after the family lodged the police complaint.

According to the police, the elderly lady was tortured for several hours from the morning to afternoon on September 11. Incidents of attacks on elderly in Kolkata have come to the fore in the past as well. The Kolkata Police has lauched initiatives directed to help the elderly and recently organised an awareness programme against abuse of senior citizens.

