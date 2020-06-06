Hotels, malls to open from June 8 in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

06 June 2020 23:51 IST

Religious places not to open soon

The Rajasthan government on Saturday permitted hotels, restaurants, clubs and shopping malls to operate from June 8 with some conditions, including adherence to the guidelines on preventive measures, during the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The places of worship are not likely to open any time soon, as district-level committees were appointed to deliberate on the issue.

SOP to be followed

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Swarup said here that the hotels and hospitality services would be required to follow the standard operating procedure issued by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. The table seating arrangements in restaurants and clubs will ensure a distance of six feet and not more than two persons on a table.

Mr. Swarup said the shopping malls would also be required to follow the Health Ministry’s SOP issued on June 4.

The committees headed by Collectors were appointed in all districts to make a recommendation on reopening of the places of worship after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacted with some religious leaders and trustees of institutions. Mr. Gehlot said since the threat of the virus had not yet subsided, the suggestions of saints and spiritual heads would be very important.

The committees will examine the issues related to social distancing, sanitisation and health protocol at the places of worship and give recommendations in each district.

Heads of all major religious places will be the members of these panels.