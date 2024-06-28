Hostel students beat man to death over ‘suspicion’ of theft

A 47-year-old man suspected of having stolen a mobile phone was beaten to death by a mob at the Udayan Government Hostel in Bowbazaar, Central Kolkata. Police detained 15-16 suspects from inside the hostel after this incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the lynching happened on the first floor of the students’ hostel. The deceased man was later identified as Irshad, employed at a television repair shop at Chandni Chowk, Kolkata. He was reportedly ‘caught’ from the footpath outside the hostel by an angry mob and taken into the building on Friday around 8.30 a.m. He was beaten up even as he was being dragged inside.

A shopkeeper near the hostel had raised an alarm after seeing the man allegedly loitering near the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident was first reported to the Bowbazaar Police Station. However, the hostel residents did not let the police enter the premises. Later, when Muchipara Police Station personnel came down to the spot, they were also allegedly stopped from entering the hostel.

Mr. Irshad was finally rescued from the hostel and sent to Calcutta Medical College (CMC) for treatment but was declared dead on arrival. The injured man, while being brought down the stairs of the hostel, had reportedly said “Bohot maara (was beaten up severely).”

Mr. Irshad’s wife lodged a complaint at the local police station. Police launched an investigation into the matter soon after. They also detailed many people from the hostel. After a preliminary inquiry, the police said that the victim had sustained injuries to his legs. They are trying to recover CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.