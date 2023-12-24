Homeward bound for the wonders of Christmas in Kolkata

December 24, 2023 01:28 am | Updated December 23, 2023 04:27 pm IST - Kolkata

With its big heart for celebrations, Kolkata is bubbling with festivities as the countdown begins to Christmas, with many Bengalis who grew up in the city but now live outside choosing this time of the year to visit home to soak in the spirit.

It’s like there are two kinds of Kolkatans who live across the country or the world — those who come back for Durga Puja and those who come back for Christmas, and neither has religion on mind.

“Christmas is not a Christian festival in Calcutta. It’s a season to celebrate. I come here to celebrate with family, with friends, with ex-colleagues. Mumbai has one of the best Christmases, but Kolkata has a nostalgia that none can match,” advertising professional Sreelekha Maitra, who works in the financial capital of India, said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a club culture that doesn’t exist in other cities, and excellent classic lunches and high teas which are unthinkable elsewhere. A hotel, restaurant, or cafe can’t give a club-like feel. The enigma of listening to choirs, having high tea, sitting around people in the nippy air in a lawn, is a dream! All my friends and floating family from abroad visit Kolkata during this season. And every year I look forward to visiting too,” Ms. Maitra said.

Lights have already come up on on Park Street, where the Kolkata Christmas Festival — in its 13th year — was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Allen Park on Thursday and where it will be nearly impossible to walk on Christmas eve because of the sea of humanity that will descend there.

“Christmas in Kolkata is more than a celebration; it’s a cherished tradition that transcends religious boundaries, embracing every community in a tapestry of shared joy. It’s not merely a Christian festival but a heart-warming celebration for all communities, lending the city a unique warmth during this festive season even as the temperature drops. Kolkata transforms into a Christmas village,” Priyashmita Guha, COO of Digital Lenders’ Association of India, who works in Bengaluru, said.

“This year, my celebration takes on a special note — I plan to start by reliving the nostalgia with all my school friends at Tolly[gunge], followed by a grand Christmas lunch with my family on Christmas morning. The highlight will be sharing the enchantment of Bow Barracks lighting with my niece, creating memories that resonate with the inclusive spirit of Christmas in our beloved city. For my mom and me, coming home from Bangalore during Christmas is particularly special, as we believe there’s no city in India that captures the essence of Christmas quite like Calcutta,” Ms. Guha said.

Susam Ghosh, who currently lives in Auckland, calls a visit to Kolkata during Christmas “a free entry to paradise”. He says he is usually home at this time of the year because the city hosts carnivals that cover a range of interests, from food to local arts and culture, with the main attraction being the Christmas carnival on Park Street.

“What I am going to do is enjoy seasonal food, visit iconic monuments, read Bengali poems while soaking in the winter sun and sipping chai. When I go back, I should carry lots of memories,” Mr. Ghosh said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT