Homeward bound for the wonders of Christmas in Kolkata

‘Christmas in Kolkata is more than a celebration; it’s a cherished tradition that transcends religious boundaries, embracing every community in a tapestry of shared joy’

December 24, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - Kolkata

Bishwanath Ghosh
Bishwanath Ghosh
Park Street in Kolkata decked up ahead of Christmas. Every year the stretch around Allen Park in Park Street is decorated to welcome Christmas.

Park Street in Kolkata decked up ahead of Christmas. Every year the stretch around Allen Park in Park Street is decorated to welcome Christmas. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

With its big heart for celebrations, Kolkata is bubbling with festivities as the countdown begins to Christmas, with many Bengalis who grew up in the city but now live outside choosing this time of the year to visit home to soak in the spirit. 

It’s like there are two kinds of Kolkatans who live across the country or the world — those who come back for Durga Puja and those who come back for Christmas, and neither has religion on mind. 

“Christmas is not a Christian festival in Calcutta. It’s a season to celebrate. I come here to celebrate with family, with friends, with ex-colleagues. Mumbai has one of the best Christmases, but Kolkata has a nostalgia that none can match,” advertising professional Sreelekha Maitra, who works in the financial capital of India, said. 

Kolkata: Illuminated Park Street ahead of the Christmas Day celebrations, in Kolkata, on December 21, 2023.

Kolkata: Illuminated Park Street ahead of the Christmas Day celebrations, in Kolkata, on December 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“There’s a club culture that doesn’t exist in other cities, and excellent classic lunches and high teas which are unthinkable elsewhere. A hotel, restaurant, or cafe can’t give a club-like feel. The enigma of listening to choirs, having high tea, sitting around people in the nippy air in a lawn, is a dream! All my friends and floating family from abroad visit Kolkata during this season. And every year I look forward to visiting too,” Ms. Maitra said. 

Lights have already come up on on Park Street, where the Kolkata Christmas Festival — in its 13th year — was inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Allen Park on Thursday and where it will be nearly impossible to walk on Christmas eve because of the sea of humanity that will descend there. 

“Christmas in Kolkata is more than a celebration; it’s a cherished tradition that transcends religious boundaries, embracing every community in a tapestry of shared joy. It’s not merely a Christian festival but a heart-warming celebration for all communities, lending the city a unique warmth during this festive season even as the temperature drops. Kolkata transforms into a Christmas village,” Priyashmita Guha, COO of Digital Lenders’ Association of India, who works in Bengaluru, said. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Kolkata Christmas Festival in Allen Park in central Kolkata.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the 13th edition of Kolkata Christmas Festival in Allen Park in central Kolkata. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

“This year, my celebration takes on a special note — I plan to start by reliving the nostalgia with all my school friends at Tolly[gunge], followed by a grand Christmas lunch with my family on Christmas morning. The highlight will be sharing the enchantment of Bow Barracks lighting with my niece, creating memories that resonate with the inclusive spirit of Christmas in our beloved city. For my mom and me, coming home from Bangalore during Christmas is particularly special, as we believe there’s no city in India that captures the essence of Christmas quite like Calcutta,” Ms. Guha said. 

Susam Ghosh, who currently lives in Auckland, calls a visit to Kolkata during Christmas “a free entry to paradise”. He says he is usually home at this time of the year because the city hosts carnivals that cover a range of interests, from food to local arts and culture, with the main attraction being the Christmas carnival on Park Street. 

A model of Santa Claus is put on display at Dompara ahead of the Christmas Day festival, in Kolkata, on December 22, 2023.

A model of Santa Claus is put on display at Dompara ahead of the Christmas Day festival, in Kolkata, on December 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“What I am going to do is enjoy seasonal food, visit iconic monuments, read Bengali poems while soaking in the winter sun and sipping chai. When I go back, I should carry lots of memories,” Mr. Ghosh said. 

