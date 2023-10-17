Historic Sanskrit College holds exhibition on banned books, films

October 17, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Kolkata’s Sanskrit College and University held a two-day exhibition on banned literary and cinematic works to highlight the fallacy of censoring artists works

The week opened at Kolkata’s Sanskrit College and University with a two-day exhibition on banned books and films, with the intent to “say it loud and clear that banning is a foolish act.”

The students of Department of English at the institution put together books, book covers, CD and DVDs and posters detailing the reasons — “often laughable” — for which these books were banned in different parts of the world. The books included classics such as Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood, banned for being about a negative incident; the current Pakistani first lady Tehmina Durrani’s My Feudal Lord ( banned in Egypt) and Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Pather Dabi (banned by the British in India).

ADVERTISEMENT

“A friend of mine who works at a library in Texas told me that they celebrate ‘banned books week’ from October 1-7 every year. I thought let’s do it in our university as well, since these are the times to say it loud and clear that ‘banning is a foolish act’,” Subarna Mondal, the head of Department of English and the idea behind the exhibition, told The Hindu.

“Students, while looking at books that had been banned at different junctures of history, will realise that at the end of the day, banning is a futile exercise. They will be surprised that the books that had been banned once are now being taught in our courses. This will make them more sensitive, more understanding, and more flexible. Even if there are differences, they will learn to respect differences,” Prof. Mondal said.

The exhibits included a couple of posters stating the Indian government’s unhappiness over the BBC documentary on the Prime Minister, India: The Modi Question. Since a copy of Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses was not available, students created a dummy copy.

As for the films, the event had a five-minute montage that was constantly played on a screen. Scenes were included from The Virgin Spring, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Freaks, Lipstick Under My Burkha, among others.

“There has been an overwhelming response. I had no idea so many people would turn up. Teachers and students from other colleges and universities came — Presidency University, Maulana Azad College, AJC Bose College, Bethune College, Lady Brabourne College. All of them said this is something new and had given them food for thought,” Prof. Mondal said.

Sanskrit College is one of Bengal’s oldest institutions and has been ahead of its time; it was in its library that Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar studied to give scriptural evidence in support of widow remarriage.

“Banning books is a sign of orthodoxy and gatekeeping, practiced by people in power. Reading more books and different kinds of books help an individual make up their own mind, and usually that mind is ‘without fear’. Through this exhibition we wanted our students and others to have a sense of the wide variety of things that get banned depending on the context, and also point at the ridiculousness of the practice,” said Samata Biswas, who also teaches English at the institution and was part of the exhibition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.