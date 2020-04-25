Himachal to relax curfew hours for morning walks

Amid the ongoing lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relax curfew hours in the State to let people, especially the senior citizens, to go for morning walks.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the government has decided to relax the curfew hours from 5.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily from April 26 onwards to facilitate the senior citizens and general public for morning walks. The government has also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from April 27.
This would not only ensure social distancing but also minimum crowding in the shops, he said in a meeting over COVID-19 with senior government officials through video conference in Shimla.
Mr. Thakur said the curfew has adversely affected the economy of the State and thus it was vital to chalk out an appropriate action plan to revive the economic activities post-lockdown.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.