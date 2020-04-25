Himachal to relax curfew hours for morning walks

Amid the ongoing lockdown, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to relax curfew hours in the State to let people, especially the senior citizens, to go for morning walks.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said the government has decided to relax the curfew hours from 5.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily from April 26 onwards to facilitate the senior citizens and general public for morning walks. The government has also decided to give relaxation in curfew for four hours instead of the existing three hours from April 27.

This would not only ensure social distancing but also minimum crowding in the shops, he said in a meeting over COVID-19 with senior government officials through video conference in Shimla.

Mr. Thakur said the curfew has adversely affected the economy of the State and thus it was vital to chalk out an appropriate action plan to revive the economic activities post-lockdown.