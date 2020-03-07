Kolkata

Hima Das to be DSP

Sprinter Hima Das is set to be a Deputy Superintendent in the Assam police, according to a scheme envisaged in the State budget.

Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the government has decided to appoint as Grade-I officers such as DSP and Magistrate sportspersons from the State who win medals in Olympic, Asian and Commonwealth Games.

“Our government is pleased to announce Hima Das, our own Dhing Express, as the first recipient of this policy. She will be offered the position of DSP,” he said.

