HC questions Calcutta University V-C’s reappointment, asks her to step down

Calcutta High Court.

The reappointment of Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee as the Calcutta University Vice-Chancellor, which was challenged because it had been done without the approval of the Chancellor — the West Bengal Governor — has been set aside by the Calcutta High Court.

The term of Prof. Chakravarti Banerjee, who was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university in August 2017, ended in August 2021, when she was again reappointed to the post for another four years. The then Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had refused to sign the file, saying her reappointment should be recommended, as per norms, by a selection committee.

Mr. Dhankhar, it is learned, had returned the file thrice, following which the State Government issued a notification that dispensed with the need for the Chancellor’s approval in appointment, reappointment and extension of service of Vice-Chancellors. It invoked Section 60 of the Calcutta University Act, which provides for “removal of difficulties” arising in giving effect to the provisions of the Act and empowers the State Government to pass necessary order for the purpose of removing the difficulties.

“We find that the State had no authority to appoint or reappoint the Vice-Chancellor either under Section 8 of the Act (which says only the Chancellor can appoint/reappoint a V-C) or by taking recourse to the residuary Section 60 of the Act… [Prof. Chakravarti Banerjee] has no authority to hold the office of the Vice-Chancellor, Calcutta University,” a bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj said in an order on Tuesday, setting aside her reappointment dated August 27, 2021.

Prof. Chakravarti Banerjee, a teacher of political science, stopped going to work after the high court issued its order. With her at the helm, the university scored high in several national and international rankings, signed some 25 MoUs with international institutions and also saw a massive renovation of its administrative offices on College Street. The State Government, it is learned, is planning to challenge the order in the Supreme Court.

“Similar cases are on against the appointments, reappointments and extensions of some 30 other V-Cs across the State. If this order is any indication, they too might be asked to step down,” a Calcutta University official said.