Hectic political activity in Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari resigns from Cabinet

Kolkata

28 November 2020 22:53 IST

Doors are still open for talks with him, says TMC MP Saugata Ray

Hectic political activity and war of words among political parties was witnessed across West Bengal on Saturday, a day after Trinamool Congress heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the Cabinet.

At least six party offices of the TMC in Purba Medinipur district were attacked hours after Mr. Adhikari had quit. Local TMC leaders said the supporters of the dissident party leader were behind the attacks. At some places, the flags at the party offices were replaced by the BJP flags.

Mr. Adhikari, who hails from Purba Medinipur, is expected to hold another rally on Sunday at Mahisadal, his first after resignation. Sources in the TMC said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit Purba Medinipur and address a rally in the district in the first week of December.

Advertising

Advertising

Amid political speculation of Mr. Adhikari’s future, senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Ray said, “Doors are still open for talks with Suvendu. There should be discussions with him. I am hopeful of dialogue between him and the party leadership.” The TMC MP also called up to seek details of Mr. Adhikari’s ailing mother.

Also read: BJP in touch with Suvendu, but nothing decided as of now

TMC MLA Mihir Goswami, who joined the BJP on Friday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Mr. Goswami, who represents the Coochbehar Dakshin Assembly seat, alleged that the TMC has become a party of “power-hungry people who are not keen about welfare of the people”.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh also targeted the ruling party and alleged that MLAs and Ministers have lost faith in the Mamata government.

“The TMC government has failed in disaster management in the State and now the Chief Minister is busy with the disaster management of the party. Now, such meetings will be more frequent as many have lined up to join the BJP,” Mr. Ghosh said, referring to a meeting her residence after Mr Adhikari’s resignation.