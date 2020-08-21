Heavy rain triggers breach of embankments in State

Regional Meteorological Centre issues “Orange Warning” till August 25; four die of electrocution

Large parts of south Bengal witnessed heavy rainfall over 24 hours on Thursday due to a low pressure over north Bay of Bengal, resulting in breach of embankments in coastal areas.

Four people died in two separate incidents of electrocution in Kolkata and Howrah district. Two employees of a private firm, who were erecting a hoarding near the elephant enclosure near Kolkata’s Alipore Zoological Garden, died on the spot. The third employee working there was hospitalised.

Two youths died in Howrah district when they came in contact with an electric pole on a water-logged street near the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Indian Botanical Garden, Shibpur.

The low pressure has resulted in rain in coastal areas, particularly in the South 24 Parganas district. Embankments in Sunderbans particularly Namkhana, Raidighi and Sagar suffered breaches resulting in saline water entering villages. According to villagers, the embankments had turned weak after cyclone Amphan and could not withstand the heavy rain over the past couple of days.

In Digha in Purba Medinipur district, sea water rose above the embankments and submerged the adjoining area. The situation in Bankura district is alarming as large areas are waterlogged. There were reports of landslides in some areas of Kalimpong district.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued “Orange Warning” in south Bengal till August 25.

“The low pressure is very likely to move westwards gradually and concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours. A fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 23, 2020,” it said.

It said because of these “consecutive two low pressure systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity along with heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over the districts of south Bengal during August 19-25”.

This may result in the rise of different rivers and water logging in urban and suburban areas, it said.