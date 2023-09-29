ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain likely in West Bengal, Odisha over weekend

September 29, 2023 05:23 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Kolkata/Bhubaneswar

The weather system is likely to cause heavy rain over Gangetic West Bengal on September 29 and September 30

PTI

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha this weekend. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A low-pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain across Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha this weekend, the IMD said on September 28.

It said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal by Friday and intensify thereafter into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving northwestwards in the direction of north Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.

The weather system is likely to cause heavy rain over Gangetic West Bengal on September 29 and September 30, it said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar issued a ‘Yellow Warning’ (Be Updated) for heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) at one or two places in the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak on Friday.

It also forecast thunderstorm with lightning to occur at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh and Ganjam.

Heavy rainfall is likely across Odisha for the next four days from September 30, the Met Department said.

