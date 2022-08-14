Heavy rain likely in south Bengal districts till Monday morning

Fishermen have been advised by the weather office not to venture into the sea till Tuesday morning

PTI Kolkata
August 14, 2022 16:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The meteorological department warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts in the southern part of West Bengal owing to a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal on August 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system is likely to move in a west-northwestwards direction maintaining intensity till Monday morning, the Met said.

The depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of the State is very likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur districts.

The system is likely to cause heavy rain in Jhargram, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the weatherman said in its forecast till Monday morning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Fishermen have been advised by the weather office not to venture into the sea till Tuesday morning.

Owing to the depression, sporadic showers occurred in Kolkata and adjoining areas, and the weatherman forecast a cloudy sky with few spells of rain till Monday morning.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The meteorological department also forecast heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts.

Darjeeling received the highest rainfall in the State during 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. of Sunday at 60.8 mm, followed by Kalimpong at 24 mm and Jalpaiguri at 10.8 mm, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kolkata
rains
weather
West Bengal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app