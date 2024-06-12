Heavy monsoons and online stores: the two major woes of Kolkata’s College Street booksellers

Kolkata

As heavy discounts become a norm across online bookselling platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, local booksellers in College Street, Kolkata find it difficult to keep up with the shifting book-buying trends. Another major roadblock for the booksellers at this central Kolkata location is the incessant monsoon rains and recurring severe cyclonic storms on the eastern coast of India.

Mr. Arif, a 27-year-old bookseller from stall number 64 of Book Land said, “We have seen a 60-70% reduction in our book sales over the last couple of years. Things have become even worse after the pandemic.” He mentioned how these days customers come to visit their stalls and ask for specific books but do not buy them. At the same time, the customers stand near their shops and look for the same books online and place an order from online stores.

Most booksellers in the College Street area have not been able to come up with any contingency plan to counteract this rising phenomenon. But Arif said, “We always sell original books here. Customers who know the value of books buy from us even if it is ₹20-50 extra than online stores. When you buy online, there are high chances of getting pirated books which have a lot of misprinting.” He remained confident that the USP of their books at the College Street stall would hold the fort together for them and make ends meet even if sales took a dip.

This silver lining was missed by 40-year-old Mr. Seikh Mohammad Ajaruddin’s stall number 31, he said, “I sell school books, but these days also schools have a mandate that students have to buy books from their own school. Our sales have dipped exponentially.” He also mentioned that his own son studies at a private school and he was not allowed to provide books for him for the same reason. Ajaruddin has now shifted his focus to college and university books to help keep his business afloat. But the whole issue of scanned PDF versions and Xerox-copied books acts as a roadblock.

Mr. Seikh Ohid, the 62-year-old owner of stall number 32 boasts of a huge collection of precious old books, both English and Bengali alike, but in recent years due to a dip in sales a lot of the books have also caught termites and the sellers faced huge losses. Another addition to this problem was, “College Street has knee-deep water every time it rains in Kolkata. Every time a car drives by our shop, waves of water enter our shop and spoil all the books. We lose ₹5,000-10,000 worth of books every single year,” said Ohid. He has been in the same business for generations and it is his way of life like many others in this old Kolkata street which is filled with hundreds of book stalls selling both old and new books.

Ajaruddin also mentioned, “We do not have the money to store our books elsewhere during monsoons. We have to keep them inside our stalls even when there is heavy rain.” But both Ajaruddin and Ohid agreed that local bookseller associations and student bodies in nearby Presidency College, Calcutta Medical College, and Calcutta University have helped them with a lot of money to recover from their losses after every monsoon damages their shops and books heavily.

The booksellers here recount how before the COVID-19 pandemic students used to flock to the streets and ask their favourite bookseller uncle for book suggestions. But the booksellers have realised that the current batch of students across Kolkata colleges are neither very eager to buy old books nor do they venture out in the hot summer months to buy books.

The number of calls for “Didi ki boi lagbe? Dada kon boi debo?” (Sister which book do you need? Brother which book should I get for you?” from shopowners has increased in College Street as the number of curious questions from students has decreased massively.

College Street used to be the lifeline of students across West Bengal as the very well-read booksellers in the area had immense knowledge of which courses needed which book and even which professor from which colleges had which syllabus. They had the unique capacity to provide accurate study suggestions to eager students who had no internet access back in the day. The shops also offered to buy old books at half price from students when the term came to an end and make the education process sustainable for students from all walks of life. In the current state of affairs, this knowledge of the booksellers remains untapped but the youth of West Bengal as all their necessary books are now a few clicks away on e-commerce websites.

Mr. Subhasish Chatterjee, a 60-year-old Kolkata resident who was a regular at College Street once said, “These stalls gave us much more than just books. The intellectual conversations with the shopowners and other customers were the biggest highlight of the shops. Visiting these book stalls was a learning experience in itself.” He also mentioned how he had gotten his hands on some of the best books for the lowest prices and some shopkeepers even allowed them to take the books and pay later; a special consideration for students.

A striking difference in perspective can be witnessed among the present College Street visitors. Soubhik Mandal, a 21-year-old undergrad student at a Kolkata college said, “We come here for the old Kolkata nostalgia. We sit at the Kolkata Coffee House and have a good adda (chat) session with our friends, but I do not prefer to buy my books from here. I think I get a much cheaper price at online stores.” He also said that he is aware that this reduces the sales for local bookshops, but he reasoned that a student like him runs on a shoestring budget, so he has to choose the cheaper option.

Mr. Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, the General Secretary of the Publishers & Booksellers Guild, organiser of the International Kolkata Book Fair, and owner of Patra Bharati said, “Post COVID things have become worse. No one buys books offline. Small-time booksellers at College Street are suffering, sales have gone down rapidly.”

There has been a clear change in the book buying patterns in Kolkata leaving its heavy imprint on the boi para in the heart of the city. As they struggle with rising online sales and the onslaught of heavy monsoons, traditional booksellers are faced with the hard reality of struggling to stay afloat.