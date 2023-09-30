HC removes ED officer from investigation of Bengal school job scam cases

September 30, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - KOLKATA

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to relieve its Assistant Director Mithilesh Kumar Mishra from its investigation of the West Bengal primary school job scam and reassign him to other matters, stipulating that he should not be assigned to an investigation in the State.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the ED Director to immediately assign the work given to Mr. Mishra to other officers. During an earlier hearing of the matter on Monday, Justice Sinha had expressed his displeasure over the ED report on the jobs scam.

Observing that during the last hearing, Mr. Mishra had been unable to provide satisfactory answers to the questions posed by the court, Justice Sinha on Friday held that the officer was not competent to handle the case.

‘Not competent’

“The Court is convinced that the said officer will not be competent enough to handle the present case which is of a huge magnitude. Director, Enforcement Directorate is directed to immediately assign the work entrusted to Shri Mishra to some other competent officer, immediately. Shri Mishra shall be relieved from the investigation of the present case,” the court ordered.

Justice Sinha said that the officer may be engaged in some other case, “but will not be entrusted to investigate any case arising out of West Bengal”.

‘All is not well’

On Monday, the court had observed that it could “smell something” and that “all is not well” with the ongoing probe of the scam. The judge had raised several questions to Mr. Mishra, who was present in the court on that day, and expressed her displeasure at the way the ED has been investigating the finances of Leaps and Bounds, a company whose CEO was Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee. The court had pointed out that the list of assets provided by Mr. Banerjee appeared to be “grossly incomplete”.

“The investigating agencies are directed to file reports giving the details of the transactions of the Company, the value of the transactions, and the clients of the Company from the date of its inception. The balance sheet and the statement of accounts of the Company from the date of its inception till date shall be disclosed,” the court had directed on Monday. During the day, the ED filed a five page report before the court.

Meanwhile, the central agency had asked Mr. Banerjee to appear before it in Kolkata on October 3 in connection with the scam. Mr. Banerjee had, earlier in the day, announced that he would be participating in a party programme in Delhi on October 3 and could not appear before the agency.

