Calcutta HC rejects TMC leader Anubrata Mondal‘s bail plea in cattle smuggling case

January 04, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

The Calcutta High Court on January 4 rejected senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal‘s bail plea in an alleged cattle smuggling case.

Mondal had prayed for bail, submitting that he has been in custody for over 145 days in connection with the case, while the main accused in the case, BSF officer Satish Kumar, was granted bail after only 33 days.

The CBI opposed the prayer, claiming that he may derail the investigation into the cattle smuggling case by trying to influence witnesses being probed by it.

A division bench, comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and A.K. Gupta rejected the bail plea, maintaining that the court is not inclined to grant the prayer at this stage.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation claimed that Mondal, using his political clout, was the main facilitator for the smooth transportation of cattle through Birbhum district for smuggling them to Bangladesh.

Mondal’s counsel stated that no such evidence has been found.

Mondal is the Birbhum district president of the ruling TMC in West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)