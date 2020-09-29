HC rejects Rajasthan govt. plea to postpone civic polls

Elections in 6 new corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota to be held by Oct. 31

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday rejected an application of the State government seeking postponement of the elections for the six newly formed Municipal Corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota districts from October 31 to March 20, 2021. The polls at these places will be held on time, by October 31.

A Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty, said there was no reason for deferring the election process, when the State Assembly elections could be held in Bihar and the village panchayat polls were being conducted in several phases in Rajasthan. During the hearing, the State Election Commission agreed to hold elections on time.

The polls will be held for electing councillors in 560 wards of six new Municipal Corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South. There are more than 35 lakh voters in the areas covered by these civic bodies.

Elections to the Municipal Corporations were earlier postponed several times because of the pandemic. The HC had on July 22 permitted the State government to conduct the polls by October 31.