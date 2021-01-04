Have sought data of farmers registered on PM-Kisan portal from Centre: Mamata Banerjee

Indicating that her government was ready to implement PM-Kisan scheme in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she has asked the Centre to share details of all those who have registered themselves on the Union government's portal for the programme.
Ms Banerjee, during a press meet here, also said that she would make arrangements to convene an assembly session soon for passing a resolution against the three contentious farm laws, which have sparked protests across the country.
"I had repeatedly asked the Centre to transfer funds allotted under the PM-Kisan scheme to the State government.
“Recently, they (central government officials) claimed that around 21.7 lakh farmers from Bengal have registered themselves on a portal to avail benefits of the scheme.
"They (Centre) have sought verification of this data.
“I understood that the Centre was trying to politicise the matter. We realised that farmers should not suffer because of this... I have asked the Centre to pass on the data so that we can start the verification process," she said.
The chief minister further added that she would want the farmers of the State to get all possible help, in addition to the assistance being doled out by her government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath