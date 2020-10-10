Hathras gang rape | Trinamool Congress women’s wing takes out protest rally in Kolkata

This is the third such protest by the Trinamool women’s cell this week

The Trinamool Congress women’s wing held a rally in the city on Saturday continuing its protests against the alleged gangrape and murder at Hathras and increase in atrocities against women in BJP-ruled states.

Each participant in the rally, which was participated by hundreds of women activists of the party, carried posters which read ‘The Dalit Woman is our Daughter’ in black and shouted slogans.

This is the third such protest by the Trinamool women’s cell this week despite the pandemic. It had taken out processions on the same issue on Tuesday and Thursday in other parts of the city.

The participants walked from Hazra crossing to Esplanade covering a distance of about 3 km on Saturday.

The president of Trinamool Mahila Congress, Chandrima Bhattacharya said “We want to register our protests against the atrocities against Dalits and women in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.”

Ms. Bhattacharya, who is also a Minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, accused the BJP-ruled states of creating division among upper and lower castes and dividing the society.

Similar protest rallies were taken out out by the party’s women activists in different districts of the state earlier this week.

West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee had walked in the first such protest by Trinamool on October 3 and had hit out at BJP calling it the “biggest pandemic in the country“.

The protest programme was lauched after a Trinamool delegation of MPs led by Derek O’brien was prevented from meeting the rape victim’s kin by the UP police.