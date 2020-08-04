Haryana to link welfare schemes through ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’, says CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday distributed ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ to the eligible families and announced that welfare schemes of all departments would be linked with the PPP within next three months.
PPP is an e-governance initiative that will enable the citizens to get the benefit of various Centre and State government schemes at their door-step in a fair and transparent manner, the Chief Minister said in Panchkula.
He said that the State government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as ‘Susashan Sanakap Varsh’ and the integration of schemes of all departments with PPP would not only ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to the people but also put an end to the complaints of corruption and red-tapism in this system.
“The State government is committed to provide good governance in the State and has taken several e-governance initiatives including ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora Yojana’, digitalisation of revenue records, Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM) Portal and many more,” he said.
Mr. Lal said that a separate Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) has been established to give further momentum to the PPP programme. “The government has launched a campaign to prepare ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ to provide a distinct identity to each family in the State. Out of the available records of 56.20 lakh families in the State, data of 18.19 lakh families have been prepared and these are being provided ‘Parivar Pehchan Patras’. The additional 20 lakh ‘Parivar Pehchan Patras’ would be distributed by end of August 2020,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath