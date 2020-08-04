Haryana to link welfare schemes through ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’, says CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday distributed ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ to the eligible families and announced that welfare schemes of all departments would be linked with the PPP within next three months.

PPP is an e-governance initiative that will enable the citizens to get the benefit of various Centre and State government schemes at their door-step in a fair and transparent manner, the Chief Minister said in Panchkula.

He said that the State government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as ‘Susashan Sanakap Varsh’ and the integration of schemes of all departments with PPP would not only ensure effective and efficient delivery of services to the people but also put an end to the complaints of corruption and red-tapism in this system.

“The State government is committed to provide good governance in the State and has taken several e-governance initiatives including ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora Yojana’, digitalisation of revenue records, Haryana Udhyam Memorandum (HUM) Portal and many more,” he said.

Mr. Lal said that a separate Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) has been established to give further momentum to the PPP programme. “The government has launched a campaign to prepare ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ to provide a distinct identity to each family in the State. Out of the available records of 56.20 lakh families in the State, data of 18.19 lakh families have been prepared and these are being provided ‘Parivar Pehchan Patras’. The additional 20 lakh ‘Parivar Pehchan Patras’ would be distributed by end of August 2020,” he said.