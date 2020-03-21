Haryana restricts gatherings to 20 people

The Haryana government on Friday decided to impose Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in both urban as well as rural areas across the State restricting gatherings to not more than 20 people. In Gurugram and Faridabad, the permissible limit will be up to five persons.

Public transport in the State will also remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 22 in view of the call for “janata curfew” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal in Chandigarh to review the steps to check the spread of COVID-19.

The general managers of Haryana Roadways have also been authorised to decide on the frequency of public transport both operating inside and outside the State depending on the ridership. Though the frequency of buses could be reduced up to 40%, the roadways authorities have been told to ensure that passengers do not suffer. The city bus service in Gurugram will be curtailed till further orders.

In a separate order, the Haryana Chief Secretary restricted public access to district and State Secretariats. The public will be provided telephone numbers to seek any information and service during office hours. Also, all heads of departments have been directed to advise “vulnerable” employees, including those above 50 years of age, pregnant women and those with medical conditions, to work from home. However, no employee will be allowed to leave the station while working from home. In a related development, Gurugram Police Commissioner Muhammad Akil ordered the setting up of a special task force in each police district of the city to guard the quarantine centres and isolation wards.