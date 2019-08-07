Haryana Assembly passes Bill to check organised crime

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday passed the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2019, to make special provisions for prevention and control of criminal activity by organised crime syndicates.

The Bill was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma and was passed by the Assembly on the concluding day of the monsoon session. The government said in view of the emerging situation of organised crime in the State, it has become imperative to introduce a similar legislation to ensure effective legal action against gangsters, leaders and members of organised criminal gangs.

According to the Bill, whoever commits an offence of organised crime and if it results in the death of any person, it will be punishable with death or imprisonment for life and also be liable to a fine which will not be less than ₹1 lakh.

“In any other case, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years but which may extend to imprisonment for life and shall also be liable to fine not less than ₹5 lakh,” according to the Bill.

The Assembly also passed the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Amendment Bill, 2019, to amend the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015.