Hapur rape victim still critical

A six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped and raped in the Garh area of Hapur on the intervening night of August 6 and 7, continues to be critical.
Pradeep Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Hospital, Meerut, said on Saturday, “She was brought to us with severe injury in the perineum. Our doctors operated upon her today. She is still not out of danger.”
A video of her father purportedly pulling a stretcher also went viral on Saturday on social media. “We are looking into the footage. If any dereliction of duty is found, strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Dr. Kumar told reporters.
The police, meanwhile, has not been able to nab the accused.
The girl was allegedly abducted from outside her house in a village in the Garh area on Thursday evening. She was found more than 12 hours later in the nearby jungle in a semi-conscious state, the police said. “The medical report confirmed rape and internal injuries. An FIR was registered against an unidentified bike-borne man,” said Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra.
The girl was first admitted to a Hapur hospital but shifted to Meerut on Friday evening. “Four persons had seen a person with the girl on a bike. At least 50 policemen have been put on surveillance job,” he said.
