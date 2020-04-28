Gurugram police increase vigil at Delhi borders

The Gurugram police on Monday heightened the scrutiny of the vehicles at its border with Delhi allowing only those with valid movement passes or catering to essential services. Meanwhile, the Delhi police has arranged accommodation for a thousand of its personnel staying around the national Capital to prevent commuting in view of increased vigil at the borders.

Border sealed

While Sonipat has completely sealed its border with Delhi preventing the movement of government employees, common people and even vegetables from Azadpur Mandi after many COVID-19 cases in the district were traced to Delhi, Jhajjar and Faridabad have also regulated the “unnecessary” movement of people and goods to and fro Delhi.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday told the PTI that the State’s borders with Delhi were sealed with essential services allowed, but stricter restrictions imposed on those coming from the national Capital.

He was further quoted as saying that Haryana would be in a “comfortable position” as far as COVID-19 cases were concerned if the borders remained sealed for 15-20 days.

Sub-Inspector Bal Kishan, in-charge Delhi-Gurugram border check-point on National Highway-48, said more than two dozen vehicles coming from Delhi were made to return after they could not produce valid documents.

He, however, added that those with valid movement passes and falling under the essential commodities category as allowed by the Union Home Ministry and cases involving medical emergencies were being allowed. Though the Sub-Inspector claimed that government employees and officials were allowed, the Delhi police personnel manning the check-point on the opposite carriageway claimed that their colleagues staying in Gurugram were facing issues in commuting.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Chander Mohan, did not comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava said that arrangements were made for 1,000 police personnel to stay back in Delhi at 60 places to avoid commuting. Around 30% Delhi Police staff lives in NCR and commutes to the city.

Mr. Shrivastava said more places were being identified to accommodate the remaining staff. A helpline has also been set up for the family of these police personnel to contact them and enquire about their well-being.