Gun violence in Kolkata and adjoining areas trigger panic; two injured

Three separate instances of gun firing took place in Kolkata, and Belgharia and Basirhat in West Bengal

Published - June 16, 2024 01:44 am IST - Kolkata

Moyurie Som

At least three incidents of gun firing in Kolkata and surrounding districts over Friday and Saturday have left residents anxious and tense. Two persons sustained injuries and are under treatment.

In one of the incidents, gunshots were fired at Mirza Ghalib Street in central Kolkata at around 12.30 a.m. on Saturday. Witnesses said a gang of nearly 80 people had come to Mirza Ghalib Street Friday night, following a heated argument in the afternoon. A member of the gang allegedly shot 29-year-old Ikhlas Beg in his right leg. The Park Street Police recorded Mr. Beg’s statement and lodged an FIR on Saturday.

The suspects are absconding. Mr. Beg has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a group of three people on motorbikes fired multiple rounds of gunshots at a moving luxury car at Belgharia’s Rathtala area in North 24 Parganas. “There are five bullet marks on the car, which means five bullets were fired,” said Alok Rajoria, Police Commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. The firing was allegedly targeted at Ajay Mondal, a local businessman, who was in the car at the time. The suspects fled immediately, said the police.

At Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, a Trinamool worker was shot at a tea stall at the Pifabazar area at around 8 p.m. on Friday. Allegedly, a group of seven persons opened fire at 35-year-old Trinamool worker Alkab Mali and fled after dropping a bag of explosives at the spot. Mr. Mali sustained gunshot injuries in his back and was rushed to R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. “After the results of this year’s Lok Sabha election, Opposition parties have resorted to lawless behaviour to terrorise Bengal,” Trinamool MLA Saptarshi Banerjee said. The Basirhat Police are investigating the matter.  

