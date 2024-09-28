GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gravity of accusation against ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh, can attract death penalty if proved: Court

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Dey observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation is grave, and if proved, it may attract capital punishment

Updated - September 28, 2024 11:44 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh. File

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A designated CBI court, denying bail to former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, has observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation against him is grave and it can attract capital punishment if proved.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Ghosh and former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for alleged tampering of evidence and delay in filing of FIR in the rape and murder of a doctor at the State-run hospital on August 9.

Also Read: How Kolkata grew its spine over R.G. Kar rape and murder protests

The court in its order, dictated on September 25, said it appears from the case diary that the process of investigation by the central probe agency is in full swing.

What did Justice Verma panel say on death penalty for rape? | Explained

Denying the bail prayer of Mr. Ghosh, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Dey observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation is grave, and if proved, it may attract capital punishment, which is handed in the rarest of rare cases.

The continuing distribution of the death penalty

The Judge said the court is of the opinion that “it would be injustice flouting the principle of equity to release the accused on bail”.

He said in the order that a person may commit an offence with the help of other/s, and there is no need to be present for the other accused at the place of occurrence.

The court also rejected the bail prayer of Abhijit Mondal. It granted the CBI's prayer for judicial custody of the two accused till September 30.

Mr. Ghosh's counsel claimed before the judge at Sealdah Court here that he was falsely implicated in the case, and there was no act on his part to commit the crime as alleged.

The postgraduate trainee's body was found with severe injuries in the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar hospital on August 9.

Published - September 28, 2024 11:28 am IST

