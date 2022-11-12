Govt. taking steps to promote small tea growers, says Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister described tea as an “emotion” for India and serving tea is a symbol of unity and friendship

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the government is taking steps to help the small tea growers (STGs), which includes automatic renewal of their licenses for exports, tea waste, and warehousing.

Mr. Goyal, in a virtual address to an event organized by Solidaridad Asia and Indian Tea Association (ITA), said that STGs, which contribute more than 50% of the tea production in the country, have a big role to play in the future of the tea industry.

“Darjeeling Tea, the champagne of teas, is a global sensation because of its flowery scent while Assam tea has become a symbol of India’s global recognition,” Mr. Goyal said. The Minister, while pointing out that Darjeeling Tea is the first product to get a geographical identification (GI) tag, said that two more varieties of Darjeeling tea — green and white varieties — have received GI tags.

“Indian tea growers are now spreading their aroma, taste and colour across the world. The world has already tasted and appreciated flavours of Sikkim, Nilgiris, Kangra and Assam tea,” the Minister said.

He added that it is time to open the mind of the world to flavours and aromas of more varieties of tea from India and the Government of India’s ‘One district One product’ scheme will get an impetus to Indian teas.

The Solidaridad Asia and Indian Tea Association organised its ‘First India International Small Tea Growers Convention’ in the city on Friday.

The Managing Director of Solidaridad Asia, Shatadru Chattopadhyay, said that more than 92,000 small tea growers have already become members of Trinitea programme and by the end of 2022, the target is to engage 1,00,000 small tea growers.

Trinitea, an association formed by Solidaridad Asia, Indian Tea Association (ITA) and the Quality Council of India, is working only for the STGs by providing a platform for all the producers.

Chairperson of ITA Nayantara Palchoudhuri said that QR codes will be introduced in the produce of the growers for identification of traceability of the tea, locating it to the very area it was produced.

Highlighting the impact of climate change, price stagnation, high input cost and other factors on the tea industry, Ms. Palchoudhuri said that the way IT-Solidaridad partnership has been working on and bringing about a holistic development of the tea industry, the overall improvement in the livelihoods of STG’s is commendable.