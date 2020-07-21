Govt. steps in after complaints of high power bill for June

Following complaints of “exaggerated” electricity bill for June by Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC), State’s Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay on Monday said there will be no disconnection of supply till the private power utility issues a due date for payment of a new bill based on the June usage.

Mr. Chattopadhyay, who held a meeting with CESC officials, later told reporters that “unrealistic bills” had been sent to some consumers but those can be corrected once complaints are lodged by subscribers. He suggested that consumers wait for the new bill showing the usage for June and then pay the amount.

The CESC said that the bill was high because it included the charge for months of May and June.

In the wake of mounting pressure, the private power utility decided on Sunday not to charge dues of April and May in the bill for June. “In consideration of the inconvenience caused to certain sections of society, we have decided to keep in abeyance the amount for the last two months included in the current bill of all domestic customers,” the CESC said on Sunday evening.

Trinamool Congress MP and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee said over 25.5 lakh customers will be benefited by the move. “Around 25.5 L consumers have been benefited by CESC's decision to not charge for the unbilled units of April & May along with the June electricity bill. Those who had already paid it need not worry. It is clarified that you can either take a refund or adjust it in future bills,” Mr. Banerjee tweeted.

While it remains unclear as to how the segregation of usage of three different months would be done, the Power Minister said that common people will get relief to some extent.

CESC, an RP Sanjiv Goenka group company, which supplies electricity to Kolkata and the greater Kolkata region, has about 33 lakh customers.