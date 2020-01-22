Kolkata

Govt. plans renovations, increasing displays at Kolkata’s Indian Museum

The present building of the museum was opened to the public in 1878 with two galleries — on archaeology and birds. File

The present building of the museum was opened to the public in 1878 with two galleries — on archaeology and birds. File   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

It would be the first of the five museums to be revamped as per international standards

Kicking off the Centre’s plan to revamp five museums in the country, renovations at the Indian Museum in Kolkata, the oldest museum in the Asia Pacific region, and an expansion of the number of displays would be done soon, Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Tuesday.

The museum, founded in 1814 as the Asiatic Museum and Imperial Museum, would be the first of the five museums to be revamped as per international standards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on January 11 said during a visit to Kolkata that five iconic museums would be renovated to international standards. A Culture Ministry official said the renovation work, including sprucing up displays and information panels describing the exhibits, would be started in 2020.

Mr. Patel told The Hindu that a project proposal would be drawn up after conducting a thorough survey of the museum’s collection.

“The National Museum in Delhi displays about 9-10% of its collection but the Indian Museum in Kolkata manages to display just about 5-6%. We will have to see how to increase the exhibits, perhaps if we need to create additional space somewhere else because the museum holds some of the most unique artefacts,” he said.

The present building of the museum was opened to the public in 1878 with two galleries — on archaeology and birds. It has six sections — art, archaeology, anthropology, zoology, geology and botany, the museum’s website says. Among the attractions are a 4,000-year-old Egyptian mummy, coins from the 5th century BC till 2nd century AD and miniature paintings from different eras.

