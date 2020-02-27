‘Govt. has broken the back of drug mafia’

Amarinder Singh addressing the Punjab Assembly in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

27 February 2020 01:36 IST

CM Amarinder Singh accuses Parkash Singh Badal of spreading falsehoods

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that his government’s campaign against drugs had broken the back of the drug mafia in the State. He added that the campaign continues unabated in line with the party’s poll promise.

“The State government had adopted a comprehensive EDP – Enforcement, De-addiction and Prevention - strategy to meet the requirements of its promise to the people of Punjab,” the Chief Minister said in the Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Terming as ‘bundle of lies’ the allegation levelled by Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, Capt. Amarinder said his government had successfully ended the drug menace.

“It did not behove of Mr. Badal to spread such falsehoods,” he said referring to the Akali leader’s remarks.

Capt. Amarinder said 34,373 NDPS cases had been registered during the last three years, with the arrest of 42,571 persons and seizure of 974.15 kg of heroin by the Punjab police.

OOAT clinics

A total of 193 Out-patient Opioid Addiction Treatment (OOAT) clinics had been established and were providing free regular treatment to drug addicts, and, at present, 3.70 lakh persons were undergoing treatment for drug addiction in the State.

The Chief Minister also trashed AAP’s so-called Delhi model of development, saying his government had made bigger strides in the State on all counts, including the much-hyped education and power subsidies provided by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital.

He said that the government was providing a total power subsidy of over ₹12,000 crore this year, with ₹9,000 crore to agriculture, ₹1,500 crore to industry and ₹1,900 crore to domestic consumers.

Quota to stay

Capt. Amarinder said the reservation policy, including those in promotions, would continue in the State, and would not be revoked. He said the first set of smartphones, promised by the government, would be distributed as soon as China is able to send them.

SAD members held a protest outside the House alleging that the Chief Minister had misled the Assembly on employment data, and the actual number of government jobs given in the last three years was only 33,000.