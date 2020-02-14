Governor issues notice to Cooch Behar varsity V-C

Raising questions on why he has not received any notice/ intimation for holding the convocation, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to the Vice-Chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University.

“Notice u/s 9 of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act has been issued to VC Debkumar Mukhopadhyay- thus setting process for consideration of his removal from the office of VC. His response u/s section 9(7) of Act has been sought within 14 days and he may avail oral hearing,” the Governor posted on his official Twitter handle.

A letter to the Vice-Chancellor made public by the Raj Bhavan stated that he may personally appear before the Governor on February 28 for an oral hearing of the matter.

Mr. Dhankhar had pointed out that four State Ministers have been invited to the university convocation on February 14.

“Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information! Where are we heading !,” the Governor’s tweet read.

Fresh war of words

The show-cause to the Vice-Chancellor may trigger a fresh war of words between the State’s ruling party and the Governor. While there was no reaction from the Trinamool Congress leadership, the Vice-Chancellor said he would reply to the Governor when he received the letter. “The convocation will be held as per schedule. The rules suggest that in the absence of Chancellor, the convocation could be presided by Vice-Chancellor. The whole debate is on social media and in media,” Mr. Mukhopadhyay said.

Protests by students

Earlier, during the convocation of Jadavpur University and the University of Calcutta, Mr Dhankhar could not preside over the ceremony because of protests by students. Ever since assuming the responsibilities of the Governor, Mr. Dhankhar has repeatedly complained that the government has not shown him due courtesy.