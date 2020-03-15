Go vegetarian, advises Vij

CHANDIGARH

15 March 2020

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said people should become vegetarian to avoid the threat of COVID-19-like diseases.

He said in a statement that it was demand of the time that people should become vegetarian so that the threat of such diseases posed by consuming different kinds of creatures can be prevented.

Earlier during the day, Mr. Vij had tweeted in Hindi: “Shakahari bano tarah-tarah ke jeev jantu khakar corona jaise virus paida kar manav jaati ke liye khatra paida na karo (Become vegetarian. Don’t create corona-like virus by consuming different kinds of creatures and pose danger to the human race.)”

Mr. Vij said that as a precautionary measure, the State government has decided to impose a ban on public rallies.

“The government has imposed a ban on all political, religious or social rallies, sports events, protest etc. in the State till further orders. Action will be taken against anyone who fails to comply with the order under Section 188 of IPC,” he said.