GJM calls indefinite shut-down

Reviving the demand for Gorkhaland, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday called an indefinite shut-down. However, schools, transport, hotels and the tourism sector were left out. “All Central and State government offices, banks, Gorkhaland Territorial Administraiton (GTA) establishments will be closed as part of the shutdown from Monday,” GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told journalists after the party’s central committee meeting. Banks will remain open on Mondays and Thursdays.

The announcement came soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Kolkata after a five-day stay in the Darjeeling hills. The GJM also announced that all signboards and signs on shops, commercial establishments and private buildings would be in either Nepali or English.

As part of the campaign, the GJM will take out torchlight rallies in various Assembly constituencies from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Large rallies will be organised every Sunday and Thursday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. “There will also be a signature campaign in favour of Gorkhaland. The signatures will be sent to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister,” Mr. Giri said.