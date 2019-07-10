Give certificate, security to cow transporters: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Gau Seva Ayog to provide certificates to those transporting cows and take responsibility for their security, government sources said on Tuesday.

This would prevent “incidents like mob lynching”, said the sources after a meeting of the U.P. Gau Seva Ayog.

Mr. Adityanath also instructed the GSA to check cattle smuggling or operation of illegal slaughterhouses, a government spokesperson said quoting the CM.

Details not known

The details of the certificate and the logistics of the security are not known.

State Minister for Animal Husbandry Jai Prakash Nishad said he could not provide the details as he did not attend the meeting.

The CM has reportedly instructed the GSA to create “public awareness” about the protection, conservation and promotion of cow progeny. The GSA chairperson and vice-chairperson have also been asked to visit districts to monitor cow protection and conservation, a spokesperson said. The district police head and the magistrate would have to compulsorily attend these meetings, implying a proper protocol, he added.

Pilot project

In a bid to check abandonment of old, infirm or unproductive cattle, the CM also directed officials to provide ₹30 daily per cattle head to the farmers or NGOs to rear them. It would be started as a pilot project in Bundelkhand.