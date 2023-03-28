ADVERTISEMENT

Ghulam Rabbani removed as W.B. Minority Affairs Minister; CM Banerjee takes charge

March 28, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Kolkata

The concerned Minister has been transferred to the Horticulture dept of West Bengal

ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday removed Ghulam Rabbani as Minority Affairs Minister during the State Cabinet meeting.  | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday removed Ghulam Rabbani as Minority Affairs Minister during the State Cabinet meeting.

CM Banerjee will be looking after the department, and the concerned Minister has been transferred to the Horticulture dept of West Bengal. According to the sources Chief Minister took the decision due to the defeat in the Sagardighi Assembly bypoll.

Congress leader Bayron Biswas has won the bye-election for the Sagardighi assembly seat in West Bengal. The by-polls were held last month. The bye-election to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated following the death of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Saha in December 2022.

Moreover, CM Banerjee announced a two-day sit-in on March 29 and 30 over the "Centre's discrimination against the State" in allocating social welfare funds. The protest will be staged in front of the B.R. Ambedkar statue in Kolkata.

