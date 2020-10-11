Gehlot may call Assembly meet on farm laws

House to discuss States’ rights to legislate, says CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hinted at convening a special session of the Assembly soon to discuss the impact of farm Acts and protect the interests of farmers by examining the laws for amendments. He said the House would deliberate on the constitutional power of States to legislate on agriculture.

“We will hold a debate on the Centre’s interference in the legislative domain of States and see what rights the Assembly has. We are examining all possibilities after the Presidential assent... Every possible action will be taken to extend relief to farmers,” Mr. Gehlot said at a convention organised by the Congress against the farm laws here.

‘Black legislations’

Mr. Gehlot questioned the intent of the BJP government at the Centre behind bringing the “black legislations” during the pandemic. The bills were tabled without any discussion with the State governments and other stakeholders and passed in a “questionable manner”, he said.

He said Rajasthan had a robust network of Krishi Upaj Mandis for supporting the small and marginal farmers, which would be demolished by the new statutes. The contract farming at small land holdings and the absence of minimum support prices would destroy agriculturists and deprive all the connected people of their livelihood, he added.

A large number of representatives of farmers’ organisations, which have a launched a campaign against these Acts, attended the convention. Agriculture Minister Lal Chand Kataria, Minister of State for Technical Education Subhash Garg and Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra also addressed the gathering.

Mr. Dotasra said the farmers in the State would expose the designs of the Centre and the Congress workers would carry out a signature campaign against the farm laws. A memorandum with these signatures will later be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind.