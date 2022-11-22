Gas leak from cold drink manufacturing plant triggers panic in Kolkata 

November 22, 2022 03:39 am | Updated 03:10 am IST - Kolkata

The plant was evacuated and shops in vicinity were immediately closed down by the administration

Shiv Sahay Singh

Gas leakage from a cold drink manufacturing plant at Kamalgazi in southern fringes of Kolkata triggered panic. There has not been any casualty so far | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

Panic prevailed in the southern fringes of Kolkata’s Kamalgazi area after a toxic gas leakage was reported from a cold drink manufacturing plant on Monday evening. The plant was evacuated and shops in vicinity were immediately closed down by the administration. Several workers started a smelling gas and starting feeling unwell around 4.30 p.m. on Monday. 

Firefighters along with senior district officials reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. Officials said that going by the pungent smell of the gas, it could be ammonia. Firefighters and the people working at the plant said they felt a burning sensation in their eyes and throat. Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract.

“The gas leak has been arrested. The residual gas in pipes is still spilling. Four fire tenders are working on the spot,” T.K. Dutta, District Fire Officer South 24 Parganas, told mediapersons.  He said that there was no report of any casualty. Since ammonia dissolves in water, the firefighters were sprinkling water in the area.

