Ganguly likely to be discharged from hospital if test results return normal

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is stable and he is likely to be discharged from the hospital on January 30 if the results of the medical examinations to be conducted on him return normal, an official of the establishment where he is being treated said.
“Ganguly’s health condition is stable. He slept well on Friday night and had light food in the morning,” the official told PTI.
Doctors are scheduled to conduct a few medical examinations on the 48-year-old former India captain to decide whether he is fit to be discharged from the hospital, he said.
Mr. Ganguly had on January 28 undergone a fresh angioplasty and two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.
He was hospitalised on January 27 for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.
He had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted to clear a blocked artery.
