‘Freedom of press crucial’: Calcutta HC grants bail to arrested TV journalist at Sandeshkhali

February 23, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Kolkata

Observing that “freedom of the press is crucial as it serves as the fourth pillar” of democracy, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to a television journalist arrested by the West Bengal Police from Sandeshkhali.

The journalist, Santu Pan, who works for the news channel Republic Bangla, was arrested on February 19.

Justice Kaushik Chanda of Calcutta High Court also stayed all further proceedings in the case till the disposal of this writ petition.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali row: BJP releases documentary

“In the current situation in Sandeshkhali, the freedom of the press is crucial as it serves as the fourth pillar, alongside the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. This pillar must be allowed to function freely and independently, without any fear of reprisal or intimidation. It is through a free press that the public is informed and empowered, and that the government is held accountable,” the order by High Court said.

The court also pointed out that the circumstances leading to the initiation and investigation of the case must be taken into account.

Justice Chanda pointed out that Sandeshkhali has recently gained public attention across the country due to an incident involving the assault of Enforcement Directorate officials by aides of a local political leader, namely Shajahan Sheikh.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali witnesses fresh tensions; Bengal BJP chief removed from village

“The village has witnessed prolonged protests by local women, who allege and voice concerns about repeated sexual violations at gunpoint by certain local political leaders against women in Sandeshkhali. There are also serious allegations ranging from rape to atrocities against the tribal population, who have reportedly been coerced into transferring their land to certain political leaders,” the court order said.

The arrest of the journalist while he was covering the developments on live television had drawn widespread condemnation not only from the political parties in the Opposition but also from Editors Guild and Press Club of Kolkata.