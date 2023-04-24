ADVERTISEMENT

Four police officers suspended for dragging dead girl’s body on road in Bengal’s Kaliaganj

April 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Kaliaganj (WB)

While removing the body, the police were found to have dragged it on the road

PTI

BJP supporters take part in a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj, on April 22. | Photo Credit: ANI

Four police officers, all in the rank of Assistant Police Sub Inspectors (ASIs), were on April 24 suspended for allegedly dragging the body of a minor girl on road at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal last week, a senior officer said.

Of the four ASIs, three are from Kaliaganj Police Station and one is from Raiganj Police Station.

"We have suspended four ASIs for dragging the body of the minor girl on April 21," the officer said.

ALSO READ
Kaliaganj rape and murder: Sought reports from DM, SP, DGP within 3 days, says NCSC V-C

On Friday, the dead body of the girl was found floating in a canal in Kaliaganj. Alleging that she was raped and killed, locals put up road blockades by burning tyres and set several shops on fire.

Also Read | Police say prime accused arrested in alleged rape of teenage girl as violent protests rock Bengal’s Kaliaganj

While removing the body, the police were found to have dragged it on the road. A video purportedly showing the incident went viral.

A preliminary post-mortem examination report revealed there was no injury to the body, Uttar Dinajpur Superintendent of Police Md Sana Akhtar said.

However, a case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

A team of officials of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo met the deceased's family on Sunday. The NCPCR has sought a report from the State DGP on the matter by Monday.

